2 Long Island police officers restore menorah that had fallen

Eyewitness News
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Two police officers on Long Island went above and beyond to restore a fallen Hanukkah menorah.

The officers from Nassau County's Seventh Precinct responded to a miscellaneous call Sunday morning in Massapequa.

A man had reported a menorah on the ground on Klestinec Park on Broadway.

The officers determined the menorah had fallen, sustained damage to the base and was unable to stand.

They temporarily repaired the base and were able to stand the menorah back to its original position, police said.

The menorah lighting went on as scheduled that evening. Surveillance video showed there was no criminality involved.

