2,000 Christmas trees donated to help build Jersey Shore sand dunes

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials hoping to get a couple hundred discarded Christmas trees to help rebuild sand dunes on New Jersey beaches instead received more than 2,000.

The donated trees will help to improve the dune system by filling in areas where dune growth is needed the most.

The trees help to capture sand that is blown and grows the dune at a much faster rate than they would naturally.

Officials with Island Beach State Park said they hoped to get 200 trees this weekend but instead received more than 2,000 trees that were donated on Saturday.

Volunteers were invited to pre-register to go to Island Beach State Park on Saturday, January 11, at 8 a.m. to assist in moving and placing the trees in predetermined areas on the dunes.

