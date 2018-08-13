SOCIETY

5 big stories to start the week

(Angel and Omayra Morales)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
From wild weather in New Jersey, to instant millions on Staten Island, to a bizarre stolen plane incident out West, there were a number of riveting stories that captured attention on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look back at the top 5 headlines from this weekend.
Cars swept away by floodwaters at New Jersey dealership
Torrential downpours fell in the Tri-State area Saturday, and in Little Falls, New Jersey, rising floodwaters engulfed cars at a dealership, tossing them around like toys.
Danielle Leigh has more on the dangerous floodwaters in New Jersey.

Winning Powerball ticket sold on Staten Island
Someone struck it rich on Staten Island this weekend, as the winning ticket in Saturday night's $245 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a store in New Dorp Beach.
A winning ticket worth $245 million was sold in New Dorp Beach.

Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Audie Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, Danna, Melissa and Allison at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.
Sandra Bookman has more on the funeral held for a Teaneck father and his four daughters who were killed in a crash.

School bus with children on board overturns on New Jersey Turnpike
Dozens of people were rushed to the hospital after a school bus returning from a picnic overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick.
NJ Burkett has the latest details on the injuries.


'Suicidal' airport employee steals, crashes passenger plane
In Washington state, an airline ground worker stole a plane and took it on a deadly joyride, intentionally crashing about 30 miles away from Sea-Tac Airport.
A "suicidal" airline mechanic stole an empty Horizon Airlines plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing near a small island in the Puget Sound.



(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
