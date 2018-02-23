7 ON YOUR SIDE

82-year-old grandmother commits suicide after falling for scam

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was brought to tears as she told the heartbreaking tale of her 82-year-old grandmother who lost all of her money to a con artist. (KGO-TV)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Many of the ruthless scams reported to Eyewitness News involve elderly and vulnerable people who are tricked out of their life savings.

On Thursday, one woman spoke to the U.S. Justice Department about the scam that hit her family.

This woman was brought to tears as she told of her 82-year-old grandmother who lost all of her money to a con artist. Her grandmother was so devastated by the scam, she committed suicide.

"It pains me to say this but she took her life because of this incident," said Houston resident Angels Stancik. She didn't hold back tears or anger. "These individuals preyed on her and on her good heart."

Her grandmother was named Marjorie Earl Jones. "What should have been some of the best years in the last chapter of her life was taken from her. She was robbed in every sense," Stancik said.

Stancik said her grandmother fell prey to a sweepstakes scam. As many have reported to 7 On Your Side, she was told she won money but needed to pay fees and taxes.

Jones ultimately sent all of her money to scammers and later had to borrow money from family members, took out all of her life insurance and then tragically committed suicide.

She died with $69 in her bank account.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Justice Department officials listened to Stancik's account. "It happens far too often in this country," Sessions said.

7 On Your Side is flooded with similar reports of sweepstakes scams, IRS impostors, phony tech support companies -- a new scam popping up every day.

Sessions said more than 200 suspects have been arrested in the past year for elder fraud schemes.

The FTC on Thursday announced a civil complaint in a sweepstakes scheme that allegedly bilked consumers out of more than $100 million and a tech support scam operating out of India.

"It is a despicable crime these people are doing, they laugh about their ability to defraud people," Sessions said.

While the feds crack down in Washington, a local retailer has set out to stop these scammers in their tracks -- and it's working. 7 On Your Side will have the story Friday night at 6 p.m. on ABC7 News.

Click here for more stories about scams.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyscamscamsscam targeting seniors7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernselderlyelderly womanu.s. & worldsuicideTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News