ABC7 Unite: DooProcess Apparel startup founder fights for social, racial justice

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man from Brooklyn who founded a social justice apparel startup as a way to express himself and make a difference is giving back based on his own experiences.Chad Williams founded dooProcess , described as "streetwear with a soul," and entered the New York State Business Plan Competition last year, competing against student-entrepreneurs from elite institutions across the state.In May 2020, he took first place in the consumer products and services category. Now, he's partnering with a woman who has devoted her advocacy to clearing cannabis convictions with the Last Prisoner Project "What I want out of all of the partnership is amplification is that 40,000 people are incarcerated because no one knows that they're there," Evelyn LaChapelle said.The 36-year-old spent five years in prison for a cannabis arrest, and her mission caught Williams' attention."He reached out and shared with me his interaction with law enforcement and how he wanted to get involved and give back," she said.That desire was born from Williams' own experiences."My junior year of college, I went out and I was falsely arrested," he said. "And then I had to spend over a year trying to clear my name."These are the types of police interaction that have led to louder calls for social justice reform, namely after the death of George Floyd. Williams is expressing his voice through dooProcess , which donates 15% of proceeds to non-profits fighting for social justice reform -- like the Last Prisoner Project "The meaning behind the brand is a spinoff of the unfair treatment of the judicial system," Williams said.It's a story that resonated with LaChapelle."I myself received 87 months in prison for depositing cannabis profits in my account," she said. "Sitting in prison watching the cannabis industry traded on the global stock exchange in a billion dollar industry...it was definitely systematic racism."Systemic racism the 22-year-old Williams is fighting."(I'm) moved and encouraged and inspired to see that someone so young, to take the experience he had and flip it," LaChapelle said.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube