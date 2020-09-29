Afternoon programming note during MLB Playoffs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of Major League Baseball on Channel 7, Rachael Ray can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.
On cable, you can find 7.2 on these channels:
Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Spectrum: Channel 1240
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
General Hospital is not airing new episodes during the MLB playoffs.
We will also provide an Eyewitness News Afternoon Update at 4:00 p.m. here on abc7NY.com and CTV.
You can stream content from WABC-TV on your home devices, including Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. Search ABC 7 New York in the app store.
