Airline food workers protest at JFK Airport for higher pay, healthcare

NEW YORK (WABC) -- American Airlines catering workers are spending their Valentine's Day protesting for higher wagers and better healthcare outside Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
UNITE HERE Local 100, the union that represents workers in cafeterias, executive dining rooms, restaurants, bars, delis, airports, sports and exhibition halls and performing arts centers throughout the New York and New Jersey areas, is calling on American Airlines to take urgent and necessary steps to ensure that workers who cater its flights are able to escape poverty and access medical care.
The demonstratoors are participating in what they call civil disobedience as a part of a national day of action to demand that airlines provide better wages and access to more comprehensive healthcare, and Mayor Bill de Blasio was expected to attend.
A similar protest with more than 500 people over Thanksgiving weekend ended with 53 being arrested for disorderly conduct.
Organizers say American Airlines reported $1.7 billion in net income in 2019 and returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Yet, they say subcontracted airline catering workers who provide the food and beverages served aboard American's flights at JFK Airport and around the country remain stuck in poverty.
They say contracted catering workers at JFK prepare American's first-class meals and ensure its flights are properly stocked for on-time departures, but only 26% of workers at LSG Sky Chefs at JFK had company healthcare in 2018, and only 5% covered any dependents.
In a 2019 survey by UNITE HERE of 2,240 out of 15,000 catering workers at the two largest contractors nationally, 56% of respondents reported having gone to work sick, 66% because they could not afford to miss time.
American Airlines recently reached a $4.2 billion agreement with its ground and maintenance workers, and protesters are demanding the company address the concerns of all workers who make its operations possible.
