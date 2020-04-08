Coronavirus News: Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in NYC offering online performances, classes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- They are moving alone, yet together. It's the new normal at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater."There was something so sincere and beautiful about that," said Robert Battle, Artistic Director. "I think for the company we're really having to think through this and what's in our DNA as an organization that has prepared us for something like this."An unprecedented version of the first part of Ailey's masterpiece revelations shows dancers performing in their own environments.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Battle says they've closed the legendary school on Manhattan's West Side and pulled the plug midway through the company's national tour.But like so many other organizations, they've regrouped and are now offering a broad spectrum of classes and opportunities to connect with people online."It's going to involve Ailey School, involve our arts and education program, or course Ailey extension and classes online," Battle said.For the first time in the history of the company, online you can watch dancers perform pieces that in the past were only done in theaters, places like City and Lincoln Center."We know we can offer something to feed the soul, uplift and hopefully inspire people to give them a sense of hope that this too shall pass," Battle said.As Battle gets ready to celebrate his 10th anniversary as head of the company, he's determined to stay true to what the late Alvin Ailey strongly believed in: that dance must be accessible to a wide audience of people."Alvin Ailey said dance comes from the people, should always be delivered back to the people and as always we're going to keep doing that," Battle said.