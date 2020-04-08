coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in NYC offering online performances, classes

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- They are moving alone, yet together. It's the new normal at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"There was something so sincere and beautiful about that," said Robert Battle, Artistic Director. "I think for the company we're really having to think through this and what's in our DNA as an organization that has prepared us for something like this."

An unprecedented version of the first part of Ailey's masterpiece revelations shows dancers performing in their own environments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Battle says they've closed the legendary school on Manhattan's West Side and pulled the plug midway through the company's national tour.

But like so many other organizations, they've regrouped and are now offering a broad spectrum of classes and opportunities to connect with people online.

"It's going to involve Ailey School, involve our arts and education program, or course Ailey extension and classes online," Battle said.

For the first time in the history of the company, online you can watch dancers perform pieces that in the past were only done in theaters, places like City and Lincoln Center.

"We know we can offer something to feed the soul, uplift and hopefully inspire people to give them a sense of hope that this too shall pass," Battle said.

As Battle gets ready to celebrate his 10th anniversary as head of the company, he's determined to stay true to what the late Alvin Ailey strongly believed in: that dance must be accessible to a wide audience of people.

"Alvin Ailey said dance comes from the people, should always be delivered back to the people and as always we're going to keep doing that," Battle said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthdancehospitalnyc newsalvin ailey
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Broadway extends suspension into June
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Nassau County officials hold COVID-19 update
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Broadway extends suspension into June
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Show More
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Powerball, Mega Millions change jackpots due to COVID-19
Connecticut woman says she never felt symptoms
MTA death toll hits 41, with 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
More TOP STORIES News