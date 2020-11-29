Be Kind: Young artist receives huge surprise after painting Kamala Harris portrait

Tyler Gordon is only 14 years old, but has a gift for art.
He recently tweeted a time lapse video of him painting a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, asking his followers to "please retweet" and tag her so that she can see it.
More than 13,000 retweets later, Gordon's wish came true.
The Vice President-elect reached out to Gordon in a phone call, leaving the teen stunned.
"You know it's a very special thing to be an artist like you are, it's a gift you give so many people," Harris said.
Harris told Gordon that she hopes to meet him in person.
Gordon says he's driven to paint whenever someone inspires him.
