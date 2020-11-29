Be Kind: Young artist receives huge surprise after painting Kamala Harris portrait

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8248711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man with a drone is catching the attention of our Be Kind campaign, after he used that technology to make a very special discovery.

CALIFORNIA (WABC) -- An aspiring young artist received a big surprise after his painting of a very famous politician.Tyler Gordon is only 14 years old, but has a gift for art.He recently tweeted a time lapse video of him painting a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, asking his followers to "please retweet" and tag her so that she can see it.More than 13,000 retweets later, Gordon's wish came true.The Vice President-elect reached out to Gordon in a phone call, leaving the teen stunned."You know it's a very special thing to be an artist like you are, it's a gift you give so many people," Harris said.Harris told Gordon that she hopes to meet him in person.Gordon says he's driven to paint whenever someone inspires him.