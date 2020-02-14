Society

Body positive big men take the runaway to fight body shaming at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK -- Women aren't the only ones who get caught up in body shaming. Big men are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, 15 plus-size men took over the runway on the last night of New York Fashion Week, flaunting their body positivity.

The men walked down the runway in their underwear, stomachs exposed in many cases. The message? Men's curves matter, too. The 'Ryan's Secret' initiative sponsored the event, calling for an end to male body shaming.

Organizers want to bring awareness to boys and young men who experience depression from body shaming and bullying.

Joseph Diaz, one of the models, says he's been passed over for jobs due to his weight.

"Just like Barbie has the same issues, Ken has even more," Diaz said.

One model, Daniel Jean, walked in royal purple satin and wasn't afraid to show off.

"Yeah, I'm body positive," Jean said. "I think it's a good message to show people that you love your body, you love yourself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfashion showfashionbody shaming
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Pizza deliveryman robbed, stabbed in both legs
Water main break shuts down part of Route 20 in Paterson
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Couple celebrates Valentine's Day inside empty Grand Central
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold
New Paltz water deemed safe to drink after testing
At least 6 cases of cancer found in same LI high school class
Show More
Parkland school shooting: Remembering victims 2 years later
Man, woman threaten each other with knives on crowded subway
14-year-old slashed in face on MTA bus on way home from school
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
More TOP STORIES News