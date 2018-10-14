SOCIETY

Bill Ritter receives award at Alzheimer's, dementia care walk in Riverside Park

Joe Torres has the details.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Thousands walked two miles across Riverside Park on Sunday in support of 'CaringKind,' to help raise funds for Alzheimer's and dementia care.


The organization's goal this year was to raise $1 million to help fund free programs and services for New Yorkers affected by dementia diagnosis.

Bill Ritter emceed the event this year, as he had done every year since 1998.

This year, Ritter received the award of 'Community Partner Honoree.'

