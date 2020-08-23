Black Lives Matter mural serves as powerful backdrop for NYC wedding

Bride Makeita Wilson said she got the idea to exchange vows on the painted pavement after experiencing the power of the mural during a walk.
She and her new husband, Shancton Thompson, were originally supposed to get married last month.
When the venue had to be changed, they both agreed the mural was the ideal place to cement their union in a socially distant ceremony.
