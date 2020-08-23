Black Lives Matter mural serves as powerful backdrop for NYC wedding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6236039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon, wearing their full wedding attire, joining protesters at Philadelphia's City Hall after their ceremony.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn provided a powerful backdrop for a wedding this weekend.Bride Makeita Wilson said she got the idea to exchange vows on the painted pavement after experiencing the power of the mural during a walk.She and her new husband, Shancton Thompson, were originally supposed to get married last month.When the venue had to be changed, they both agreed the mural was the ideal place to cement their union in a socially distant ceremony.----------