A 14-year-old Boy Scout and his family teamed up with first responders for a heroic rescue in the freezing water at Oscawana Lake.A neighbor was riding an ATV across the frozen lake when the ice suddenly gave way around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.A responding deputy, Jonathan Bradley, was flagged down by Boy Scout Zachary Kuttruf who led him to where 49-year-old Brendan Foran had fallen through the ice.By the time they arrived, Foran had been in the water for about 10 minutes and was clinging to a rock.Kuttruf's parents tried to rescue Foran by throwing a garden hose out to him, but the hose was too short."I just seen his head bobbing above the water and it is freezing cold, it is dark, it is black out here and it is dangerous," said Bruce Kuttruf. "It's just death all over now on this."Then the group decided to try an extension cord which Foran was able to grab onto. They worked with first responders to pull him to shore."One of the sheriffs threw him out a lifeline and brought him in," said Bruce Kuttruf.Foran was taken to the hospital to be checked out and for possible hypothermia. He is expected to be OK."If not for the quick actions of Deputy Bradley, Brendan Foran could have died from this incident," Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. said.Deputy Bradley gives most of the credit to the young Boy Scout who led him to the victim.As for Kuttruff? He credits his Boy Scout training to always be prepared, no excuses.