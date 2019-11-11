Boys and Girls Club of Harlem celebrates 40 years of service to Harlem youth

New York, NY -- Boys and Girls Club of Harlem has proudly served the youth and community of Harlem for nearly 40 years. Boys and Girls Club of Harlem fills the gap between school and home by providing a positive, welcoming environment where kids and teens can have fun , participate in life-changing programs, and build supportive relationships with their peers and caring adults.2020 for the Next 40 presented by The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem will celebrate the year and announce their upcoming plans for the 40th anniversary taking place in 2020.The breakfast will include announcing: 40th Anniversary Gala and creating the Forty for 40 Ambassadors list comprised of local and national artists, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to support the organization serving the youth of Harlem.