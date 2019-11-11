Society

Boys and Girls Club of Harlem celebrates 40 years of service to Harlem youth

New York, NY -- Boys and Girls Club of Harlem has proudly served the youth and community of Harlem for nearly 40 years. Boys and Girls Club of Harlem fills the gap between school and home by providing a positive, welcoming environment where kids and teens can have fun , participate in life-changing programs, and build supportive relationships with their peers and caring adults.

2020 for the Next 40 presented by The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem will celebrate the year and announce their upcoming plans for the 40th anniversary taking place in 2020.


The breakfast will include announcing: 40th Anniversary Gala and creating the Forty for 40 Ambassadors list comprised of local and national artists, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to support the organization serving the youth of Harlem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-challenging cold to grip NYC area
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
NYC salutes veterans, active military at Veterans Day Parade
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
Man charged in hotel worker's death refuses Anguilla hearing
Show More
NYPD: 13-year-old girl raped while walking to friend's house
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Man sues Madonna over delayed start time of concert
1 killed, 3 others hurt in LI boat crash; driver arrested for BWI
Incoming NYPD commissioner meets with Rev. Al Sharpton, NAN
More TOP STORIES News