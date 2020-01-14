Society

Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's son, sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- The son of rock legend Bruce Springsteen is now a Jersey City firefighter.

Sam Springsteen, 26, was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in by Mayor Steven Fulop at City Hall Tuesday morning -- and The Boss on hand for the big day.

It was a family celebration, with mom Patti Scialfa and the rest of the crew watching on with pride to congratulate the graduate.

"This is my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," Bruce Springsteen said. "We're very proud. We're very proud...It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."

Sam Springsteen received a big hug and smile from his mom, as she watched her son in uniform.

"I'm going to take a pass on this one," he said with a smile, avoiding the spotlight. "Sorry, folks. I don't have too much to say."

Since 2013, a total of 204 new firefighters have been hired, bringing the department to a historic total of 666 uniformed firefighters and superiors.

The family joined the Mayor Fulop and Fire Chief Steven McGill after the official ceremony to take pictures.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityhudson countybruce springsteenabc7ny instagramfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Man desecrates altar during mass
Staten Island grandmother fights off home invader
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Show More
NJ woman charged with murder in nail-clipper stabbing death
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
Gov. Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
More TOP STORIES News