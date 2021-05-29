Celebration held for Queens nurse retiring after 40 years

Sylvana Fontana Rega retired after 40 years of working at the medical center.
When Rega started, it was LaGuardia Hospital. She says the name is not the only thing that changed over the years - so has the job, which used to be about following the doctor's orders.
"Now you're part of a team, and you discuss patients, the situations, treatment. You're a whole team that takes care of the patient," Rega said.
Rega says even with all her experience, nothing prepared her for COVID, so the past year was extremely tough.
