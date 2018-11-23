SOCIETY

Pennsylvania CEO distributes $20M of his own money to employees as bonuses

The founder of a health care company gave $20 million of his own money to his employees as bonuses.

Mark Bayada, chairman of Bayada Home Health, decided to distribute these "Gifts of Gratitude" to over 32,000 employees.

The checks were distributed based upon how long the employees have been with the company.

Some bonuses were as big as $8,500.

