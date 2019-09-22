Society

Challenged Athletes Foundation gives prosthetics to athletes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Challenged Athletes foundation hosted a free clinic in Central Park Saturday as athletes received their high-tech prosthetics.

They can be used for everything from running to biking and even swimming and several other sports.

The Foundation gives the prosthetics to athletes who have permanent disabilities, but still want to compete at the top of their sport.

Amy Freeze spoke with one of the grant recipients as he received his new legs.

"I'm definitely honored to be able to represent the Life Without Limitations a Step Ahead prosthetic," said Troy Cronin. "That's huge for me because it's a real honor to be part of the team. Also just being able to strive for any goals knowing that I can accomplish that without destroying my body and having a supportive team behind me."

Those who want to apply for a grant for a prosthesis have until November 1st.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation has given out over 26.000 grants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyathletesamputee
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hurt when fire breaks out at high-rise building in Times Square
Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for last full day of summer
Father, son die in fall from cliff at quarry in Connecticut
Show More
Judge rules 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice must remain behind bars
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
Subway riders evacuated after train derails in Queens
Police: Teenage bicyclist killed after being run over by truck in Queens
Mayor de Blasio returns to NYC, emcees San Gennaro Meatball Eating Contest
More TOP STORIES News