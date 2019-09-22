Challenged Athletes Foundation gives prosthetics to athletes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Challenged Athletes foundation hosted a free clinic in Central Park Saturday as athletes received their high-tech prosthetics.
They can be used for everything from running to biking and even swimming and several other sports.
The Foundation gives the prosthetics to athletes who have permanent disabilities, but still want to compete at the top of their sport.
Amy Freeze spoke with one of the grant recipients as he received his new legs.
"I'm definitely honored to be able to represent the Life Without Limitations a Step Ahead prosthetic," said Troy Cronin. "That's huge for me because it's a real honor to be part of the team. Also just being able to strive for any goals knowing that I can accomplish that without destroying my body and having a supportive team behind me."
Those who want to apply for a grant for a prosthesis have until November 1st.
The Challenged Athletes Foundation has given out over 26.000 grants.
