Chase deletes "Monday Motivation" tweet after backlash

You can call it a bank backfire.

Chase, America's largest bank, tried to offer tips to save money on Twitter.

Chase tweeted a hypothetical conversation between the bank and a customer.

It suggested the customer should cut unnecessary expenses, like making coffee at home or walking instead of taking a cab.



Some thought it came across as "poor shaming."

Chase deleted the "Monday Motivation" tweet and pledged to be more sensitive on social media in the future.

"Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world," Chase tweeted.

