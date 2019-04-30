Chase deletes "Monday Motivation" tweet after backlash

Chase, America's largest bank, tried to offer tips to save money on Twitter.
Chase tweeted a hypothetical conversation between the bank and a customer.
It suggested the customer should cut unnecessary expenses, like making coffee at home or walking instead of taking a cab.
Some thought it came across as "poor shaming."
Chase deleted the "Monday Motivation" tweet and pledged to be more sensitive on social media in the future.
"Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world," Chase tweeted.