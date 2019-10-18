Society

NY commission says Long Island judge should be removed over sexist slurs

ALBANY, New York -- A New York state commission says a Long Island judge should be removed over sexist and profane language he used in emails.

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Thursday that Judge Paul H. Senzer used profane words in emails between October 2014 and February 2015 while representing clients in a visitation matter.

The commission says the language included derogatory words for women.

Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian issued a statement saying "it should be clear that a person who cavalierly uses gender-biased slurs does not belong on the bench."

Senzer has been a justice of the Northport Village Court on Long Island since 1994.

Senzer's attorney, David Besso, says they will seek a review of the commission's decision by the state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court.

