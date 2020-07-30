RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Con Edison is asking more than 96,000 customers in Southern Brooklyn to conserve power.
The power company is working to complete some repairs in the area.
Con Ed reduced voltage by 8% while the repair work is underway.
The area is bounded on the north by Third Street and Fourth Street, by the Narrows and Gravesend Bay on the south, by Fort Hamilton Parkway and Fifth Avenue on the east and by Gowanus Bay and the Narrows on the west.
The area includes 96,600 customers in the Carroll Gardens, Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Borough Park neighborhoods.
The voltage reduction also affects the Windsor Terrace, Kensington, Borough Park, Flatbush, Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst neighborhoods.
Con Edison has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning. If you have two air conditioners, you are asked to use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.
It's not yet known how long the repair work will take.
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with our mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
'Conserve power please,' Con Ed asks 96,000 in southern Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News