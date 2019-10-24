Society

Couple discovers pearl in oyster while eating at New Jersey restaurant

CLOSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- One couple had a lucky discovery at a restaurant in New Jersey that wasn't on the menu.

The couple was eating at Stern and Bow in Closter on Saturday evening when they discovered a pearl in one of their oysters.

Because it's tough to make a necklace, or even a pair of earrings, with just one pearl, the couple posed for pictures with the rare find and then gave it back to the restaurant.

The owners of the restaurant said they plan to frame it.

