Court rules homeless men living at Upper West Side Lucerne Hotel can stay

A lawyer representing the men of the Lucerne said they will remain at the hotel for at least another five months.
He also hinted it could become a permanent facility.
He said if the men want to leave, the city won't keep them there against their will.
"This is a HUGE win for the men of the Lucerne and for homeless residents throughout the City," attorney Michael Hiller said.
Back in December, a judge granted the men an interim stay order until the court could hear the appeal.
The city is accused of abusing emergency authority to create a new permanent shelter and misleading the community board.
Several men from the hotel have filed a motion and claim that the move would irreparably harm them and disrupt their mental health and substance abuse recovery programs if they are moved for the fourth time since March.
