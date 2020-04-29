Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo unveils mask wall, 'Self-portrait of America'

It's a wall of masks arranged so that no space is left uncovered.
"It spells love, that's what it spells," Cuomo said. "We've received thousands of masks from all across America, homemade, creative, personal with beautiful notes, from all across the country literally."
The governor recounted the story of the retired Kansas farmer that sent him one of his few remaining masks, even though he and his wife are older and in high-risk categories.
"A little bit more of this and a little less of the partisanship and the ugliness and this country will be a beautiful place," Cuomo said.
