Darla Miles appears on 'Strahan and Sara' after now-viral moment

How I’m blocking any negativity from walking into my life @DarlaMiles7 pic.twitter.com/lAVLrTB19x — Laura's Son (@ThisisMooch) July 3, 2019

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles appeared on "Strahan and Sara" one week after going viral for blocking a man from walking in front of her while reporting on live TV -- all without missing a beat.Miles seamlessly blocked the pedestrian from her live shot while reporting outside the Port Authority last Wednesday.By that night, the moment went viral on Twitter and Miles' moves became the perfect meme.While she was in the audience during Wednesday's show, Strahan called her up to the stage and she was asked what was going through her mind in that moment."It's like Michael, he was an athlete, it's kind of like repetition," Miles explained. "I've been a crime reporter in New York City for 10 years so you're used to people walking in your shot, blocking traffic, but in all fairness, this is the eve of the 4th of July, he's a commuter, and commuters have tunnel vision."Miles said she knows he really did not see her at first, but when he did see her, he still tried to keep going and that is when she had to block his path."Don't be trying to walk in front of Darla Miles while she's doing her work," Strahan said.And although that one block went viral while she was on live TV, it wasn't Miles' only smooth move of the day.----------