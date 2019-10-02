bizarre

Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-burglary

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- The guy never saw it coming.

A Beaverton, Oregon, woman recently had her car broken into. A neighbor saw her car door wide open one morning and told her.

But the woman knows what her suspect looks like thanks to a dash camera. Her Owlcam was activated after the man got into the car. The camera's light turned on after 10 seconds and captured the man's stunned expression, which created an online sensation.

He was startled, and he and his friends bolted shortly after. The Owlcam is a motion-activated dashcam that recorded video of the break-in. She turned the footage over to the police.

"Nothing was missing, but you could see someone had gone through my car," she said to KOIN. "I am totally happy I bought that camera. It's worth every penny."

The woman, who declined to go on camera since the man hasn't yet been caught, felt violated. But she does have a clear shot of her intruder, and a case that's garnered a ton of attention.

Her anger toward the break-in has a tinge of amusement now, with a lasting image to remember the man by.

"I just kept playing back the video cause it was just so funny," she said. "I'm just glad that it's getting the attention that it's getting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonbizarre
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Dorian churns in Atlantic
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
AccuWeather: Record highs reached
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
Girl attacked by pitbull in Bronx
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
Show More
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
1 dead, 4 hurt in NJ fire; resident jumps from window to escape
More TOP STORIES News