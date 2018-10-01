NEW YORK (WABC) --In a unique take on the fight against cancer, a new display of more than a dozen boxing gloves is front and center inside Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York City.
To help mark Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, the retailer partnered with Everlast and commissioned different designers to put their creative spin on the athletic gear.
The gloves are whimsical. Some are simple, while others are dripping in glass beads.
Two designers who are cancer survivors say they felt compelled to take part in the effort, hoping others will draw inspiration from the beautiful creations.
The best part is that you can get a pair.
The gloves will be up for auction on CharityBuzz.com throughout the month of October.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts