Disney VoluntEARS wrap thousands of books for families in need

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disney VoluntEARS spent Tuesday morning spreading holiday cheer by wrapping more than 2,000 books for families in needThe annual Wrap It Uptown event was held on Manhattan's Upper West Side.Dozens of Walt Disney Company employees wrapped classic storybook collections.The books will be donated to nonprofit organizations, including The Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, Rising Ground, St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters, LSA Family Health Service, Abraham House, and Hospital Audiences.The books will be gifted to children in need during this holiday season.----------