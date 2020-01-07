Society

Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WABC) -- A bus driver is being praised for pulling his bus over to help a woman in a wheelchair who was having a hard time crossing the street.

Milwaukee County Transit System driver Justin Bonds was on his route Saturday when he noticed a woman in a wheelchair struggling to cross the street.

He stopped his bus, got out, and ran over to help.

They both made it safely across and his kindness also helped make sure traffic kept flowing.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinact of kindnesscaught on videobus driverfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYCHA employee shoots supervisor during dispute: Police
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
President Trump announces rally this month in New Jersey
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
Brothers battle over whether to keep sickly mother alive
Police searching for missing teen last seen at Grand Central
Investigation underway after bedbugs released inside Walmart
Show More
MTA blames 'isolated case of human error' for nightmare commute
Cuomo helps passenger from crashed vehicle on BQE
Family of missing 5-year-old girl marches to Bridgeton, NJ city hall
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
Ohio man recounts deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash
More TOP STORIES News