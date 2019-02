EMBED >More News Videos Elizabeth Meaders performing what she calls "an old lady's rap" in honor of the 400th Anniversary of African Americans being enslaved in America.

Elizabeth Meaders is a retired school teacher who taught at a school named after her great-great grandfather, who was the last slave freed on Staten Island.In what may be the most comprehensive collection of African-American history assembled by a single person, Meaders owns over 50,000 items in her Staten Island home.Meaders invited ABC7 into her home which at first looked like a makeshift museum experience, but took us back in time in a deep seeded history of America."I've been working very systematically on the collection for more than 50 years. This only being done for my own personal pleasure, but now I realize that I was on to something serious and worthwhile," said Meaders.In terms of African American History, this is the mother load."This is a World War I French helmet. This hat could tell the whole story of the Vietnam war," she said, "It reads - I don't want to die in no white man's war."From civil rights and what she calls "civil wrongs", to military, politics, education and religion, Meaders has quite the collection."When you don't know the history of people it's very hard to respect them. And so I call my collection a healing and teaching entity. It's my whole purpose."Meaders ended the tour by performing what she calls "an old lady's rap" in honor of the 400th Anniversary of African Americans being enslaved in America.Listen to her "rap" and read below:Don't miss more incredible stories in honor of Black History Month