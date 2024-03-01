From 1989: John Johnson interviews David Dinkins moments after he is elected NYC's first Black mayor

NEW YORK -- David Dinkins had just won the prize, elected as the first Black mayor of New York City.

John Johnson was there as Dinkins was elected mayor, and was granted the first interview after his momentous election.

As Johnson said, "On stage, David Dinkins looked triumphant but when I caught up with him a few minutes after his victory speech, he looked like a man who was feeling the weight of his responsibility. Not only was he taking on what Mayor Koch has called the second toughest job in the country, he was clearly aware of how many people were looking up to him as a symbol of change."

Johnson conducted the interview just after 1 am on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1989.

