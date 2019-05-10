Society

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett receives award from New Jersey hospital

N.J. Burkett was honored for his contributions to a hospital in New Jersey.

By Eyewitness News
GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a well-deserved honor Thursday night for our own Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett in New Jersey.

N.J. received the Outstanding Friend of Trinitas Award in Garfield.

He was given the award for his contributions to the Trinitas Regional Medical Center, which he has helped for 14 years.

Over those years, he has helped the hospital raise millions of dollars.

The hospital serves the Elizabeth New Jersey area, and N.J. grew up in Elizabeth.

