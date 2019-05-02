Eyewitness News' Sandra Bookman honored in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a well-deserved honor Wednesday night for a longtime Eyewitness News journalist.Weekend anchor Sandra Bookman was recognized at the Harlem Business Alliance's annual award celebration.Sandra was given the Percy E. Sutton Award, which is named after the prominent politician and businessman.Sharing the moment with her were some of her colleagues at WABC-TV, including President and General Manager Debra O'Connell and Vice President and News Director Chad Matthews.----------