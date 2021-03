Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 8 - Vaccines vs. Variants

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There were signs -- dim in the death and dying and amid so much grief -- but signs of better days to come. The weapons against COVID-19 were getting stronger.The vaccine was out there now and it was a race against time, against logistics, and against an army of confounding and frightening variants.After a year of death and frustration, Spring brought with it both the hope that this would all soon be behind us and the fear that the virus was growing beyond our capacity to contain it.The multipart series is now streaming on the ABC7NY apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. To stream, search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.For more episodes, visit our 'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' landing page ----------Jim Dolan |Emily Sowa |Matt Gosciminski |Rolando Pujol |Dana Bussey |Chad Matthews |