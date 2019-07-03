Society

Watch 'Moon Landing 50: Long Island's Contribution' on July 20 at 7pm

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing and Long Island's contribution to the landmark event in ABC7's half hour special on Saturday, July 20 (encore Sunday, July 21 at 5:30 a.m.) at 7 p.m.

In the special, we take a look at a variety of perspectives from astronauts themselves, including two who walked on the moon, to engineers and technicians who were closely involved in the Apollo Program.

We also show the many exhibitions of lunar art, culture and artifacts around the city like "Apollo's Muse," a photographic journey of moon images through the ages at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Intrepid Museum's "Apollo 11: Media, the Moon and Beyond."

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talks to a Brooklyn filmmaker about his immersive documentary made from a newly-uncovered trove of never-before-seen 70mm footage and audio recordings from NASA.

Most importantly, the program examines the vital contribution made by thousands of Long Islanders who designed, built and perfected the Lunar Excursion Module at Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, Long Island.
Viewers will also get to meet former Grumman employees who helped build the lunar module and tell their very personal stories of scientific and human triumph.

