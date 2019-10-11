Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY Firefighter Matt McDevitt

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honor comes to us from Vicki Raffetto for her nephew FDNY Firefighter Matt McDevitt who is battling a rare cancer.

The 32-year-old's treatments have limited his workouts, so his wife Jackie along with family and friends are working out #McDevittStrong.

They are asking that you dedicate your Friday Workout to the hashtag #McDevittStrong.

McDevitt also got a special message from The Rock!


The McDevitt's have two children under the age of 2. Matt's wife Jackie works as a health practitioner at Northwell Health. We thank them both for their service for others.

You can find out more about McDevitt's battle at his GoFundMe page.

---

Related topics:
societynew york cityfdnycancerfirst responder fridayemt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
