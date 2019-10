First Responder Friday: FDNY Firefighter Matt McDevitt

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honor comes to us from Vicki Raffetto for her nephew FDNY Firefighter Matt McDevitt who is battling a rare cancer.The 32-year-old's treatments have limited his workouts, so his wife Jackie along with family and friends are working out #McDevittStrong.They are asking that you dedicate your Friday Workout to the hashtag #McDevittStrong.McDevitt also got a special message from The Rock!The McDevitt's have two children under the age of 2. Matt's wife Jackie works as a health practitioner at Northwell Health. We thank them both for their service for others.You can find out more about McDevitt's battle at his GoFundMe page.---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------