First Responder Friday: FDNY Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out is to FDNY Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher who, as a second language, uses American Sign Language to communicate.From the FDNY Instagram, Eyewitness News learned about this probationary EMT."My name is Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher. I wanted to join the FDNY because of my family's long legacy of public service. As a new EMT, I look forward to helping people in their time of need. My sister is deaf, and my family uses ASL to communicate. I know ASL will be helpful in this job, especially with providing help to patients in the deaf and hard of hearing community," said Probationary EMT Gallagher.---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------