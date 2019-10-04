Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out is to FDNY Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher who, as a second language, uses American Sign Language to communicate.

From the FDNY Instagram, Eyewitness News learned about this probationary EMT.

"My name is Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher. I wanted to join the FDNY because of my family's long legacy of public service. As a new EMT, I look forward to helping people in their time of need. My sister is deaf, and my family uses ASL to communicate. I know ASL will be helpful in this job, especially with providing help to patients in the deaf and hard of hearing community," said Probationary EMT Gallagher.



---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityfdnyfirst responder fridayemt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car on LI
Funeral to be held Friday for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
Homeowner finds man wearing construction hat sleeping in bathroom
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
Man climbs through woman's window, gropes her in Brooklyn
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and cool
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Video shows man run up to woman, grope her in the Bronx
Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner: Police
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
More TOP STORIES News