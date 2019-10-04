First Responder Friday: FDNY Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher

From the FDNY Instagram, Eyewitness News learned about this probationary EMT.
"My name is Probationary EMT Bryan Gallagher. I wanted to join the FDNY because of my family's long legacy of public service. As a new EMT, I look forward to helping people in their time of need. My sister is deaf, and my family uses ASL to communicate. I know ASL will be helpful in this job, especially with providing help to patients in the deaf and hard of hearing community," said Probationary EMT Gallagher.
