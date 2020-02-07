First Responder Friday: NYPD Auxiliary Deputy Chief Nasir Saleem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to NYPD Auxiliary Deputy Chief Nasir Saleem.
The 30-year veteran of the New York Police is the first American Muslim to be appointed as Auxiliary Deputy Chief which is a nearly 5,000 strong volunteer force for the NYPD that serve our neighborhoods.
He dedicated his new title to his Pakistani heritage.
He posted about his promotion on Facebook saying this reality made his two countries proud, the one he was born in and the one who gave him an opportunity to prove himself, "The feelings are not describable."
Thank you for your service and dedication to New York City Deputy Chief Saleem!
