First Responder Friday: Ridgefield NJ Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out follows a rescue just outside the office. Ridgefield NJ Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer walked out of the police station headquarters on Feb. 22nd to see smoke coming from a block away.He went to the home where flames were coming out and kicked in the door to rescue a mother and child.He's a 20-year veteran of the department and a father of four.Other officers quickly joined him, and the fire department arrived to knock down the flames in less than 20 minutes.Thank you Sgt. Schaefer for being a lifesaver!