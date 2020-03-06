NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out follows a rescue just outside the office. Ridgefield NJ Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer walked out of the police station headquarters on Feb. 22nd to see smoke coming from a block away.
He went to the home where flames were coming out and kicked in the door to rescue a mother and child.
He's a 20-year veteran of the department and a father of four.
Other officers quickly joined him, and the fire department arrived to knock down the flames in less than 20 minutes.
Thank you Sgt. Schaefer for being a lifesaver!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: Ridgefield NJ Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News