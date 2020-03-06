Society

First Responder Friday: Ridgefield NJ Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out follows a rescue just outside the office. Ridgefield NJ Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer walked out of the police station headquarters on Feb. 22nd to see smoke coming from a block away.

He went to the home where flames were coming out and kicked in the door to rescue a mother and child.

He's a 20-year veteran of the department and a father of four.

Other officers quickly joined him, and the fire department arrived to knock down the flames in less than 20 minutes.

Thank you Sgt. Schaefer for being a lifesaver!

---
----------
