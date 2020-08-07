First Responder Friday: Stratford Fire Department Deputy Chief Ellen Murray

STRATFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we salute Deputy Chief Ellen Murray, Conneticut's first career firefighter.
She has served for 28 years. She joined the Stratford Fire Department, then Naugatuck's Fire Department in 2011, and worked her way up ranks to Deputy Chief.
Thank you for your service. An inspiration to women firefighters, Ellen Murray is also in Conneticut's Women Hall of Fame.
