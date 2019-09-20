Society

First Responder Friday: Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon

By Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County's highest ranking law enforcement official is Sheriff Errol Toulon.

This First Responder Friday shout out is to his efforts with 9,000 students and the Sandy Hook Promise School Safety Initiative "Start with Hello" which teaches social inclusion.

Thank you for your example, and good luck judging the 1,800 coloring contest entries.

Winners will be announced this week with three grand prize winners!

Sheriff Toulon is also a cancer survivor who has dedicated almost a quarter of a century to law enforcement.

Thank you for your service.

---

