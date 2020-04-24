NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday is a shout out to two wives of first responders.
These women started "The Essential Heroes Project" on Facebook and on Instagram to say thank you to heroes like the Staten Island University South Hospital.
Alison Riley and Lindsey Rimassa are friends and wives of FDNY firefighters.
The mission of their project is basically to say thank you.
The concept is to have your kids send thank you, post inspirational messages, donate to programs like "Open Your Purse for a Nurse" and more.
It's all to help spread gratitude for our essential heroes during this pandemic.
Thank you to Alison and Lindsey, we salute you this First Responder Friday!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: The Essential Heroes Project
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More