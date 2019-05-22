Society

Fleet Week New York celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fleet Week 2019 is now underway in New York City.

The annual Parade of Ships took over the New York Harbor, kicking off a week of festivities as Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen descend on the region.

There was an 11 gun salute at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.

Now in its 31st year, Fleet Week runs through May 28 and celebrates the sea services.

Sailing past Intrepid's Pier 86 will be the USS New York, USCGC Lawrence O. Lawson, HMCS Glace Bay, HMCS Oriole and four USNA YPs vessels.

Hundreds of servicemen and women in the Armed Forces manned the rails of their ships as they sailed into New York City, up the Hudson River. The arrival of the ships officially kicked off the U.S. Navy's Fleet Week New York festivities.

The public can enjoy activities at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum including free activities, pop-up planetarium shows, tours of Naval and Coast Guard vessels, live performances on Pier 86, a free screening of "Top Gun" on the flight deck and the annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony.

The U.S. Navy has staged the annual recruiting event almost every year since 1984 to offer civilians a firsthand look at America's floating military might and a chance to meet some of the men and women who make up the world's most powerful seaborne fighting force.

For up-to-date information on all events, visit the official Fleet Week New York website.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityfleet weeknew york citycoast guardnavy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
Thief wanted in string of burglaries in Midtown
More Dems seeking impeachment proceedings against Trump
Urban Outfitters launching new clothing rental service
Show More
Lawsuit claims some NYC Starbucks put customers' health at risk
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Estranged husband of cop accused of murder-for-hire plot speaks out
More TOP STORIES News