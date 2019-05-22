Fleet Week New York celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fleet Week 2019 is now underway in New York City.
The annual Parade of Ships took over the New York Harbor, kicking off a week of festivities as Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen descend on the region.
There was an 11 gun salute at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.
Now in its 31st year, Fleet Week runs through May 28 and celebrates the sea services.
Sailing past Intrepid's Pier 86 will be the USS New York, USCGC Lawrence O. Lawson, HMCS Glace Bay, HMCS Oriole and four USNA YPs vessels.
Hundreds of servicemen and women in the Armed Forces manned the rails of their ships as they sailed into New York City, up the Hudson River. The arrival of the ships officially kicked off the U.S. Navy's Fleet Week New York festivities.
The public can enjoy activities at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum including free activities, pop-up planetarium shows, tours of Naval and Coast Guard vessels, live performances on Pier 86, a free screening of "Top Gun" on the flight deck and the annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony.
The U.S. Navy has staged the annual recruiting event almost every year since 1984 to offer civilians a firsthand look at America's floating military might and a chance to meet some of the men and women who make up the world's most powerful seaborne fighting force.
For up-to-date information on all events, visit the official Fleet Week New York website.
