Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper, now makes more than $100,000 per year

A Florida man quit his job and now gets paid $100,000 to shop for groceries. (WTVD)

OVIEDO, Florida --
A Florida man quit his job as a teacher and now gets paid $100,000 to shop for groceries.

Ed Hennessey, a teacher at Oviedo High School, said that he never earned more than $50,000.

He said he struggled to make ends meet with two kids and his old college loans.

Hennessey became a part-time shopper for Shipt in 2015, developed a system and a fan base. Two years later, he realized he could make some real money, which made him reflect on his time in the classroom.

So in 2017, he made a bold, life-changing decision to take a year sabbatical from teaching to shop full time.

"I make over a $100,000 a year," said Hennessey.

Hennessey now doubles his teaching salary.

These days, Hennessey spends his time in his car and scouring the aisles of supermarkets. Every day, he picks up groceries and delivers them.

He works when he wants, mostly 50- to 60-hour weeks, but he no longer gets summers off. Instead of grading tests and making lesson plans, he's at home glued to his phone, which is his lifeline. He said he doesn't even mind.

"It's so relaxing. I get to go out and I'm outside all the time. I see people and I'm my own boss. I am who I want to be," said Hennessey.

