For 20 years, holiday toy event brings children joy at Queens children's hospital

By
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
It was a motorcycle mecca, an antique car show, Santa appearance and early Christmas toy giving - all wrapped up in a one bundle of joy.

For 20 years, kind-hearted souls have been delivering toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside, Queens. Each member of the East Coast Car Association is asked to bring one educational, unwrapped gift for the youngsters to enjoy.

"Seeing the children tugs on your heart, and you know you're doing something right," says Michael Bilski.

For some of the young recipients, every day is a struggle. However, on Sunday, they were shown love and generosity. Everyone agrees that a cheerful spirit does wonders for the body.

In addition to singing and praying together, the hospital also received several checks. The biggest donation was from the East Coast Car Association, which collects at their car shows all year long.

"It's just a great day all around - helps kids to see the community, their spirit, their health - everything," says Victoria Falcone.

One girl had a hard time choosing a gift for herself, but she had no problem helping someone else.

That is what the event is all about - giving.

