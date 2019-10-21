Foundation providing job opportunities for HBCU students

New York, NY -- According to the U.S. department of labor, employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 32 percent over the next decade, much faster than the average of all occupations, but African Americans make up only three percent of the information security analysts in the country. The founder of the Thought, Leadership and Innovation Foundation believes it's training program can help historically black colleges and universities bridge this gap by training minority students to compete for higher-paying jobs in the cyber security industry.