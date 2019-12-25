Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5730340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She's loves to stand outside and wave at the workers, according to her mom, and has since become friends with the employees working the route.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A Missouri City worker left his biggest fan a surprise Christmas gift at his doorstep, and the sweet moment was captured on the family's security camera.Saul Luera posted a video on Facebook of a garbage collector leaving a gift for his 2-year-old son Aiden.The boy's mom, Rachel, said the couple's son is a big fan of trucks and the city's sanitation crew."We just moved into this house in August," she said. "So, it's only been a few months, but he has absolutely fallen in love with the garbage truck. He knows the sound of the garbage truck, and as soon as he hears it on Tuesdays on Fridays, he gets very excited."The video shows the city worker walking up to the couple's home and leaving a gift bag on the porch. The couple says the gift didn't provide a name indicating who it was from. They're hoping to track down the worker and give him a special gift in return."It meant a lot to us," said Rachel. "This very small act of kindness, it just meant the world.