Get discounts to Broadway shows, museums and restaurants during Winter Outing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The second annual Winter Outing is just a few short days away and it's time to cash in on some mega deals.
For three weeks, select Broadway shows, attractions, museums and restaurants will offer massive discounts.
Chris Heywood, the executive vice president of NYC & Company visited the Eyewitness News studio on Sunday morning to talk about the deals.
-More than 350 restaurants will participate in NYC Restaurant Week
-Get 2-for-1 tickets to 21 participating Broadway shows for NYC Broadway Week
-Get 2-for-1 tickets to nearly 70 museums, attractions and tours for NYC Must-See Week
Get the details on Winter Outing in the video player above.
