6-year-old Texas girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications

A 6-year-old girl has developed a unique bond with the UPS driver who has brought her life saving medications and become her role model. (KTRE)

JASPER COUNTY, Texas --
A 6-year-old Texas girl said she plans on becoming a UPS driver when she grows up, and it's all thanks to a very special bond with her UPS lady.

Parson Blue Herrington's family said her love for UPS drivers is real, and it all started when the drivers began delivering books for a book drive the family created to give back to Texas Children's Hospital.

Parson's mother said her daughter believed most UPS drivers were men, until she met Tammy Patrick.

"One day she met me, and she wanted to be a UPS driver like me," Patrick told KTRE. "So that's how Parson and I started talking and becoming friends."

Parson and Patrick quickly developed a bond and became friends; some would say even best friends.

"She stole my heart," Patrick said. "This little girl came into this world struggling for every breath just to stay alive. and she's a big fighter. And I believe she will go far in life no matter what she wants."
5-year-old drives tiny UPS truck
A North Carolina boy's wish to be a UPS driver came true.

Parson was born with a rare genetic disorder that did not allow her to breathe on her own. But when she was 11 months old, she was given a new set of lungs from a donor that saved and changed her life.

And when Parson was back in the hospital a few months ago for another round of testing, her new friend was there encouraging her along the way.

"I knew she was going, and I had a next-day air package, some medicine, so on way down here I was just thinking, how can I encourage this kid, you know?" Patrick said. "It's hard. I can't imagine being a little kid and going into a hospital like that."

