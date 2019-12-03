Society

Girl with autism loves trash day so much, she's part of the crew

PEARLAND, Texas -- A 7-year-old girl looks forward to every Wednesday and Saturday, and the reason why will melt your heart.

Mary has autism, and according to her mom, her absolute favorite day is trash pickup day.

In a picture posted on social media, Mary is seen standing outside waving to the Pearland sanitation workers.

Mary's mom describes her daughter as a happy child who loves to run around outside. She adds Mary will stand outside, wait and then wave at the workers when she hears the truck coming.

She's apparently done this for years, according to her mom, and has since become friends with the employees working the route. The workers said the home has become known among crews who run the route as "Mary's house."

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the workers gifted Mary with her very own costume that matches those of the people she loves to run outside to see.



"I have so many emotions because, it just makes me so happy that there are still people out there that think about us," said Mary's mom Kathy. "They do their job and they're hardworking guys and they took their time out to think of us."

